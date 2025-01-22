J&K Govt Flags Non-Compliance In Employee Registration On Karmayogi Portal

Officials have been directed to ensure immediate registration and enrollment in the Competency Assessment Tests (CAT) available on the platform.

Mission Karmayogi, implemented through the iGOT Karmayogi - a comprehensive tool aimed at guiding civil service officials in capacity-building to improve governance and execution capabilities.

“Notwithstanding the instructions, it has been observed that a significant number of employees have not registered themselves on the IGOT Karmayogi Portal, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities”, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) M Raju said in an order.

The order called for immediate adherence to the government's directives.

“Accordingly, it is once again impressed upon all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to ensure that all employees under their administrative control register and enroll in the competency assessment tests on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Action taken reports in this regard must be furnished to the GAD,” it said.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - Mission Karmayogi - is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at developing the potential of government employees and training institutes, it added.

“The programme is designed to enhance core competencies for effective and efficient public service delivery while enabling government functionaries to explore and acquire new skills critical for better execution of responsibilities,” according to the order.

Employees have already been instructed to register on the portal using their government email IDs and complete the competency assessments. The assessments will help identify areas for improvement, enhance existing skills, and acquire new ones. The portal offers extensive modules tailored to these needs, the order further said.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform shifts the responsibility of learning to the individual while also providing tools for departments and managers to monitor and mentor officials.

“The platform offers anytime-anywhere-any-device learning to train about 2 crore users - a scale unachievable through traditional methods,” an official said.

The platform is envisioned to evolve into a dynamic, world-class marketplace for content, modelled on FRACs (Framework of Roles, Activities, and Competencies) and supported by a robust e-learning content industry.

The platform's content can be curated in-house by government ministries or organizations or developed through knowledge partners. Training modules will feature carefully crafted and vetted content from top institutions, universities, private providers, and individual experts, the official said.

