Viewsonic Debuts Chromebox OPS And Future-Ready Edtech Solutions At Bett 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With our Chromebox OPS and ViewBoard EDLA solutions, ViewSonic is addressing challenges in modern classrooms by seamlessly integrating our EdTech solutions into educators' existing Android and ecosystems," said Dennis Lin, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "Our goal is to provide intuitive hardware and software that optimize their workflows, enhance collaboration, and create captivating experiences, thereby enabling both teachers and students to excel in today's dynamic educational environment."

Upgrading Interactive Displays with Seamless Integration

At Bett 2025, ViewSonic showcases its Chromebox OPS paired with a 75" 4K OS-free ViewBoard interactive display , designed to elevate classroom technology. Powered by ChromeOS, the Chromebox OPS delivers robust security through automatic updates and enables simplified device management through Google Admin console*. This ensures reliability, scalability, and ease of management, making it an ideal choice for schools seeking top-tier performance.

When paired with the OS-free ViewBoard, the Chromebox OPS transforms the classroom into a smarter, more connected space. Educators can effortlessly access a wide array of teaching tools via the Chrome Web Store and Google Play, enabling them to integrate everything from Chrome browser extensions to Android apps*. These tools empower teachers to create highly engaging, interactive learning experiences that resonate with students.

Advanced ViewBoard EDLA Solutions and Software for Classrooms of the Future

ViewSonic offers a comprehensive portfolio of Android EDLA-certified solutions*, featuring ViewBoard and slot-in PC modules , providing educators with robust tools for enhanced productivity and collaboration while ensuring advanced security. Designed to work seamlessly with popular applications found on Google Play*, these solutions enable educators to streamline lesson planning, enhance class management, and create engaging learning experiences*.

ViewSonic also showcases its upcoming Android EDLA-certified displays at Bett 2025, available in sizes ranging from 65 to 86 inches. Powered by the Android 14 OS, these displays feature enhanced touchscreen technology for an intuitive and responsive user experience*. Advanced split-screen capabilities enable effortless multitasking, while their industry-leading energy-efficient design supports sustainability goals without compromising performance.

Complementing these hardware advancements, ViewSonic is set to release two new software solutions later this year. The latest version of myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software introduces a more user-friendly interface, smarter pen tools, and AI-powered features, enabling educators to create customized and engaging lessons for learners of all levels. Meanwhile, AirSync, a secure screen-sharing solution, enhances collaboration by facilitating seamless content sharing across multiple devices for more interactive and connected learning experiences.

ViewSonic at Bett 2025

ViewSonic's presence at Bett underscores its commitment to redefining education through a holistic ecosystem that blends state-of-the-art hardware, intuitive software, and expert support. By addressing the needs of modern educators and students, ViewSonic empowers schools to create inclusive, engaging, and sustainable learning environments that inspire success.

Visit ViewSonic at Booth #NK10, ExCel London , from January 22-24, to explore how its Education Ecosystem is shaping the future of education. For more information, visit ViewSonic's Bett 2025 event page:

