NTM Infections Therapeutics Market Size In The US Was ~USD 360 Million In 2023 And Is Expected To Grow By 2034

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report

.In January 2025:- MannKind Corporation- This clinical trial is designed to compare the efficacy and safety of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension versus placebo when added to guideline-based therapy (GBT). Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (Part A) designed to compare the efficacy and safety of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension versus placebo when added to guideline-based therapy (GBT). The primary objective of this study will be to compare the efficacy of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension versus placebo as assessed by the co-primary endpoints, sputum culture conversion and change in Quality of Life-Bronchiectasis Respiratory Symptoms Score (QoL-B RSS).

.According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, the total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections diagnosed prevalent cases were approximately 108 thousand cases in the US in 2023 which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034) due to several factors. An aging population and rising rates of chronic lung diseases like COPD and bronchiectasis contribute significantly. Enhanced awareness and improved diagnostic tools have led to more frequent identification and reporting of these infections.

.In the US, Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections exhibit a female preponderance compared to males in 2023. Of the total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections diagnosed prevalent cases, femaes accounted for nearly 68%, while males accounted for approximately 32%. The prevalence of NTM infections is higher in females due to a combination of biological, behavioral, and environmental factors. Females are more likely to have certain chronic lung diseases, such as bronchiectasis, which predispose them to NTM infections. Hormonal differences and immune system variations may also play a role.

.In 2023, among the species-specific cases, M. avium accounted for the highest Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections diagnosed prevalent cases in the US accounting for nearly 76 thousand cases followed by M. abscessus with nearly 14 thousand cases, and others (M. kansasii, M. xenopi, etc.) with approximately 18 thousand cases. The diagnosed prevalent cases of NTM infections caused by M. avium species are higher in the United States due to the widespread presence of M. avium in the environment, including soil, water, and household plumbing systems, which increases the likelihood of exposure.

.In the US, there were approximately 86 thousand Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections diagnosed prevalent cases among pulmonary type and nearly 22 thousand cases among extrapulmonary type in 2023.

.In the US, the highest number of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections diagnosed cases were moderate followed by mild and severe cases with approximately 58 thousand, 36 thousand, and 13 thousand cases respectively in 2023.

.The leading Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies such as AN2 Therapeutics, Mannkind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and others

.Promising Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies such as ALIS, Azithromycin, Ethambutol, Delpazolid, SPR720 500 mg, RHB-204, and others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Prevalent Cases

.Total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Species-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatable Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Insights

Treatment options for NTM (non-tuberculous mycobacteria) lung disease typically involve a combination of antibiotics tailored to the specific strain of NTM involved and the patient's overall health. Fluoroquinolone antibiotics like ciprofloxacin, gemifloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin, and ofloxacin are commonly recommended for treatment. Treatment for NTM Infections is often prolonged, lasting for months to years, and requires careful monitoring for efficacy and potential side effects. Additionally, patients may benefit from adjunctive therapies such as airway clearance techniques, nutritional support, and pulmonary rehabilitation to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatment Market

Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections refer to any diseases caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Mycobacterium, excluding those that cause tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis complex) or leprosy/Hansen's disease (M. leprae). According to the American Lung Association, Nontuberculous mycobacteria naturally inhabit soil, water, and dust worldwide. MAC is the predominant type of NTM bacteria in the US, causing the majority of NTM lung disease cases in the country. There are two forms of NTM lung disease based on disease progression. Nodular bronchiectatic, which is a less progressive NTM disease, affects older women without a smoking history, causing airway inflammation and scarring, leading to recurrent respiratory infections like bronchitis and pneumonia. Cavitary NTM disease, which is more progressive and prevalent in smokers with existing lung conditions, results in lung tissue scarring, fibrosis, and cavity formation, potentially leading to respiratory failure.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Marketed Drugs

.ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension): Insmed

ARIKAYCE is the first FDA-approved therapy indicated for the treatment of MAC lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. ARIKAYCE is a novel, inhaled, once-daily formulation of amikacin, an established antibiotic historically administered intravenously and associated with severe toxicity to hearing, balance, and kidney function. Insmed's proprietary PULMOVANCE liposomal technology enables the delivery of amikacin directly to the lungs, where lung macrophages take it up, targeting the site of infection. This approach prolongs the release of amikacin in the lungs while limiting systemic exposure. ARIKAYCE is administered once daily using the Lamira Nebulizer System manufactured by PARI Pharma GmbH.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Emerging Drugs

.Epetraborole: AN2 Therapeutics

.MNKD-101 (Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension): Mannkind Corporation

.SPR720 (Fobrepodacin): Spero Therapeutics

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Outlook

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections treatment is challenging and requires prolonged, multidrug regimens that are often tailored to the specific NTM species and the site of infection. The management of these infections is complicated by the intrinsic resistance of many NTM species to standard antibiotics, necessitating the use of specialized and often costly medications. Consequently, NTM infections represent a significant and growing market within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, with ongoing research efforts focused on developing more effective diagnostic tools and novel therapeutics to improve patient outcomes.

Scope of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies- AN2 Therapeutics, Mannkind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and others

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies- ALIS, Azithromycin, Ethambutol, Delpazolid, SPR720 500 mg, RHB-204, and others.

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

