Zelensky On Meeting With Trump: Our Teams Are Working, But There Is No Specific Date Yet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The teams of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States are working to organize a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, but there is no specific date yet.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with representatives of the International Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our teams have been working on organizing the meeting. They are now in the process. I think you know that before the inauguration, no one wanted to have any very concrete steps regarding future plans, vision, etc. We had several conversations, they were, I would say, atmospheric, there were meetings... We talked about what was happening, where we were, what we expected from the Russians,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there is no specific date for the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

“I don't have a date yet,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump during his visit to Paris.

At this meeting, Zelensky explained Ukraine's need for security guarantees in any negotiation process to end the war with Russia.

Photo: World Economic Forum