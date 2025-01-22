GCC Secretary General Discusses Joint Cooperation With ICRC Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 22 (JUNA) - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi, discussed cooperation in humanitarian and relief fields with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

GCC General Secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday that this came during a meeting they had on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEC) 2025, held in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting discussed cooperation in humanitarian and relief fields worldwide, primarily in the Gaza Strip, including its humanitarian conditions and infrastructure needs.

The meeting addressed cooperation in training programs and capacity building for relief workers in the GCC countries, in addition to discussing the exchange of expertise and best practices in crisis management and strengthening coordination and joint efforts to achieve the goals of humanitarian diplomacy. (end)

kns







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109116701