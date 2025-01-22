Simeone Delighted With 10-Man Atletico's Resilience In Win Over Leverkusen

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said their 2-1 comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen would live long in the memory as he praised his side's bravery after they played more than an hour with 10 men in a thrilling clash on Tuesday.

Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios was shown a straight red card for a reckless studs-up tackle from behind on Jeremie Frimpong in the 24th minute.

Leverkusen then went ahead through Piero Hincapie's first-half header before the hosts recovered thanks to Julian Alvarez's brace to beat the Germans who also ended with 10 men.

"It was a match that will surely remain in the memory of the people who saw it for a long, long time," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"Because it was an important match and an important win earned in a very exciting Champions League night. I'm happy with the joy that all the people who came to the stadium left with. They went home after living a nice, nice moment with us."

Atletico's victory -- the 16th in their last 17 games in all competitions -- lifted Simeone's side to third in the table on 15 points, three behind Barcelona and six off leaders Liverpool - with both of those teams having qualified for the last 16.

Leverkusen, whose 11-game winning streak ended, are also currently amongst the direct qualifying spots in sixth with 13.

"The team (Atletico) didn't start well, they were just better than us," added Simeone. "They didn't create many scoring situations but there was one team that played and another that couldn't get into the game.

"We talked at halftime and it's no coincidence what happened in the second half. We played with courage a man short, performed intelligently, gaining metres on the pitch, taking advantage of everything that could happen in our favour."

Simeone heaped praise on striker Alvarez, who he said was everything they needed him to be when Atletico signed the Argentine in the close season in a deal worth around 75 million euros ($78.05 million) plus 20 million in potential add-ons.

"When we were thinking about Julian we were looking forward to this," Simeone said. "He's a player of the highest level. A footballer of the present who has an even better future ahead of him. Hopefully as a team we can help him improve, our coaching staff.

"And that he continues to have the humility he has shown running, working, fighting, going all out because that's what he's all about. I have no doubt that as the years go by he will be in a special place at the club."