Vossloh wins major order for HS2 high-speed line in Great Britain

Vossloh supplies rail fastening systems for the London - Birmingham line Order volume of over €30 million with deliveries from 2025 to 2027 Werdohl, January 22, 2025. Vossloh has been awarded a significant order by PORR as part of the British high-speed rail project High Speed 2 (HS2). Vossloh will supply rail fastening systems for the slab track on the line between London and Birmingham for the end customer HS2 Ltd, the developer and future operator of the line. The order has a volume of over €30 million and covers the period from 2025 to 2027. "With our technically high-quality system solution, we ensure that the high requirements for safety, reliability and durability are met on the demanding high-speed line," explains Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "We are delighted that the customer is relying on our many years of expertise and that we are making an important contribution to the expansion of sustainable transport infrastructure in the UK." HS2 is one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects and will be the second high-speed line in the UK after High Speed 1 (HS1), the link between London and the Channel Tunnel. In future, speeds of up to 360 km/h will be possible on the line, while freeing up space on the existing mainline for more freight and local services. The travel time between the two cities will be almost halved from 82 to 45 minutes. The line is expected to be completed around 2033. This project marks a milestone in the modernization of the British transport infrastructure and offers significant added value for the economy and society. Contact details for media & investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

... Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has been standing for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

