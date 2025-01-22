Kodak Alaris Expands Capabilities of Its Popular Scanner Series

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 22 January 2025 - Kodak Alaris has announced a major refresh across its award-winning portfolio of document scanners. Upgrades to the KODAK S2085f Scanner, the S3000 Series, and the S3000 Max Series Scanners provide an expanded range of flexible options designed to meet evolving customer needs and FADGI compliance requirements for government records.



These upgraded scanners provide exceptional speed and accuracy along with unmatched flexibility to deliver seamless and versatile workflow automation in any business context. Building on a legacy of industry-leading image quality, these scanners offer several image processing modes that are unique in the scanner market.



To get the most value from each scanner, users can easily switch between imaging modes to optimize scanning operations for their specific workflows. Host image processing optimizes scanning speed by leveraging the resources of an attached PC, while onboard image processing reduces demands on the PC to free up resources for other operations while scanning. Host image processing mode is often preferred in high-volume production scanning environments where speed is paramount. The new models also support the standards and requirements of the US Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) out of the box, and they provide a simple switch to enable FADGI processing mode when necessary.



Megan Bevilacqua, Senior Product Manager at Kodak Alaris, said: “These best-in-class scanners stand out for their superior image quality and versatile media handling capabilities. We continue to invest in our product lines to ensure we add value and address the changing needs of our customers in a world where paper-based and native digital data coexist, helping them to make sense of their information.



“This latest refresh builds on our long history of leadership in the document capture space and further enhances our broad scanner portfolio, combining unparalleled ease of use with proprietary features to make it easy for users to capture paper-based information and deliver the data into core business applications, quickly and accurately. With the introduction of multiple image processing modes, we can provide our customers with much greater flexibility to support their business and enable productivity growth that lasts.”







