Botsify Launches Vocallify: A Cutting-Edge Platform For Multilingual Voice AI Agents

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Wilmington, Delaware, 22nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Botsify , a pioneer in AI-powered solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Vocallify , a state-of-the-art designed to revolutionize voice-based customer engagement. Vocallify caters to businesses seeking efficient and scalable solutions for sales outreach, cold calling, and inbound support calls .

Vocallify: Powering Conversations at Scale

Vocallify empowers businesses to connect with over 1,000 people in just 5 minutes , leveraging OpenAI's advanced language models to drive impactful conversations and close sales faster. With support for multiple languages , Vocallify ensures businesses can engage a global audience with personalized and localized interactions.







Core Features of Vocallify



Rapid Sales Outreach & Support : Perfect for sales teams, customer service, and marketing campaigns.

Multilingual Capabilities : Communicate seamlessly with customers in their native language.

Twilio Integration : Port your existing phone number directly into the platform for easy setup and use.

Knowledge Base Training : Train AI agents with your unique knowledge base for precise and consistent responses.

Call Recording & Analysis : Listen to recordings, understand what went wrong, and refine your strategy.

Custom Integration : Use webhooks to connect Vocallify with your CRM or any other software. Cloned Voice Technology : Integrate personalized voices through platforms like ElevenLabs or Play .

Why Vocallify?

Vocallify's micro-latency AI agents ensure instant responses, enabling businesses to deliver efficient and accurate interactions. Whether it's reaching new leads through cold calling, enhancing customer support, or launching multilingual campaigns, Vocallify adapts effortlessly to meet business needs.

“Vocallify is the next step in our mission to simplify AI adoption for businesses,” said Usama Noman, CEO of Botsify.“By combining cutting-edge technology with ease of use, we're giving companies the tools they need to engage customers globally, drive sales, and enhance satisfaction-all while saving time and resources.”

Experience Vocallify Today

Vocallify is available now for businesses worldwide. New users can explore the platform with a 3-day free trial , including the unique Voice Call Demo , where they can experience Vocallify's lightning-fast response capabilities firsthand.

To learn more, book a demo session at book-demo or visit .

About Botsify

Botsify is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for businesses, offering tools to automate and enhance customer interactions. With a focus on both text and voice-based AI, Botsify is dedicated to delivering innovative and scalable solutions to businesses globally.