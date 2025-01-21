Transforming.Legal Launches A Revolutionary, New Legal Technology Platform: GOLT.Ai Global Overview Of Legal Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Transforming ́s CEO and Founder, Tom PfennigSINGAPORE, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRANSFORMING (TFL), a consulting boutique specialized in digital transformations in the legal and compliance world, launches its global legal technology database GOLT . This platform is set to revolutionize the way legal tech vendors and users connect.GOLT is one of the largest legal technology databases worldwide. It provides insights and creates trust between legal tech vendors and users by providing a dynamic platform for showcasing, accessing and rating legal technology solutions.GOLT is poised to become the go-to destination for smart, fast and cost-efficient licensing of legal technology.GOLT has been created by legal, compliance and IT experts.GOLT`s key features are:- Facilitating the legal tech procurement process by accelerating the selection process.- Enabling organizations to make informed legal tech purchasing decisions.- Offering product comparisons and software validation.- Hosting a vast number of legal technology solutions from various geographical regions.- Providing free-of-charge vendor listing and legal tech product data maintenance.According to Transforming ́s CEO and Founder, Tom Pfennig :"We are thrilled to introduce GOLT to the global legal and compliance community. Our goal is to create an independent, centralized hub where legal technology vendors showcase their products and users or purchasers can easily access, evaluate and ultimately license them.The vast number of legal tech options generates challenges for users identifying the right solution for their respective needs.On the other hand, legal technology vendors spend countless hours on Proofs-of-Concept and Marketing.This impacts the rapid adoption of legal technology and AI.With GOLT, we aim to facilitate the global legal tech procurement process and enable organizations to make informed decisions that drive efficiency and innovation."With GOLT, corporations, law firms, financial institutions, universities, NGO ́s, VC ́s and governments can access a large portfolio of legal tech solutions organized by category, capability, language, jurisdiction, API connectivity and vertical interoperability. Vendors can update their product information free-of-charge to help maintain the platform up-to-date.In addition to US-based legal technology vendors, GOLT also focusses on solutions in Brazil, India, Germany, Singapore, Australia and China. Other jurisdictions will follow.GOLT is connected to TFL ́s Legaltech Inter-Operability Network (L.I.O.N. Lab), a software validation and certification center validating product claims and confirming the inter-operability of legal technology solutions.SIRION, a Contract Lifecycle Management suite and NOXTUA, a legal AI Co-pilot - were the first legal technology solutions that passed L.I.O.N. Lab ́s proprietary product quality standards in their respective segments. More legal tech solutions are currently being tested and in the pipeline.The global legal tech market is experiencing significant growth. In 2024, that market generated approximately $27.6 billion in revenue. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% to $36 billion in 2027 and $63.59 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increased adoption of digital technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence. AI-powered tools are utilized for tasks like legal research, litigation management, document review, Compliance etc., streamlining processes that are repetitive and costly.North America holds a significant share of the global legal tech market, accounting for approximately 50% in 2022. With emerging markets on the rise, that dominance will change as legal technology adoption becomes more broadly distributed around the world.For more information visit or .

