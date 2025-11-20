403
Former Japanese Premier’s Assassin Expresses Remorse in Court
(MENAFN) During his trial, the man who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conveyed remorse for the first time.
"I am terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused by this outcome," stated Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, who fatally shot Abe at an election event in 2022, during the 10th hearing at the Nara District Court on Thursday, according to a news agency.
This marked Yamagami’s initial statement in court since the proceedings commenced in October.
His defense attorney explained that Yamagami had grown increasingly "vengeful" toward the Unification Church—recently dissolved in Japan—due to personal circumstances.
These included his mother’s significant donation to the organization, which put financial strain on the family, and the suicide of his brother in 2015.
Yamagami asserted that he targeted Abe because Abe's grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who also held the position of prime minister, played a role in introducing the church to Japan, the outlet reported, citing investigative sources.
The controversial church, founded in 1954 by a strong anti-communist figure in South Korea, was officially ordered to dissolve in Japan this past March.
The assassination of Abe by Yamagami brought to light connections between the church and politicians from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan.
