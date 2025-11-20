Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Her Fond Memories Of Filming 'Raja Hindustani' At The Age Of 19

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' season 16, recollected her fond memories of shooting for the song, 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from the film 'Raja Hindustani'.

The contestant from the show, Banashree Biswas performed the song for the 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' special episode. Her performance left Karisma into tears, visibly emotional as she relived the memories attached to the timeless classic.

The song, which remains one of the most cherished tracks from the '90s, clearly holds a special place in the heart of the actress.

Speaking about the moment, Karisma said during the episode,“This is one of my favourite songs. It touches my heart and soul every single time”.

She went on to express how deeply connected she feels to the track, recalling that she was just 19 years old when she originally performed it on screen, a time she describes as one of the most defining phases of her career.

She further mentioned,“This song reminds every girl about love, emotion, and purity. There is something so timeless and delicate about it. Listening to Banashree sing it today brought back memories I hold very close to my heart”.

Banashree's heartfelt performance not only honoured the legacy of the song but also created a beautiful bridge between generations, bringing together a classic Karisma-era melody and the raw, contemporary talent of a new-age singer.

The judges, audience and even the fellow contestants applauded the emotional exchange, making it one of the most memorable highlights of the episode. This special musical moment promises to be a standout for viewers across the country.

'Indian Idol' season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.