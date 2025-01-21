Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets Market Estimation Worth USD 1.78 Billion By 2033 - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A newly released report on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets Market 2025" provides a comprehensive view of the industry with market insights on the competitive scenarios and market segments. The report provides a professional in-depth examination of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets Market's current scenario, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and growth. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (繊維強化ポリマー(FRP)パネル_シート市場), Korea (섬유강화폴리머(FRP) 패널_시트 시장), china (纤维增强聚合物(FRP)面板_板材市场), French (Panneaux de polymère renforcé de fibres (FRP) _ Marché des feuilles), German (Markt für Platten aus faserverstärktem Polymer (FRP) – Platten), and Italy (Mercato dei pannelli _ lastre in polimeri fibrorinforzati (FRP).), etc.

The global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) panels & sheets market is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030 from USD 1.01 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2 % from 2024 to 2030.

The Key Players Profiled in this report include

Panolam Surface Systems, Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc., U.S. Liner Company (Uslco), Vetroresina Spa, Glasteel Inc., Strongwell Corporation, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Fibrolux GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Exel Composites, Op

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market by Fiber Type 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Glass Fiber

Basalt Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Asbestos Fiber

Wood Fiber

Other

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market by Technology, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Thermosetting Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Phenolic Resin

Others

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market by Application, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Aerospace & Defense

Building & Construction

Recreational Vehicle

Transportation

Marine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Key Findings of the Study

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets market in 2025. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets market in 2025; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2025. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels _ Sheets market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

