Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Demonstrates The Strength Of Its Disruptive Advertising Model With 600+ Advertiser Sign-Ups

Thumzup Corp., a company at the forefront of modernizing the social media branding and marketing industry, just surpassed 600 advertisers on its platform, just weeks after crossing the 500 advertiser milestone

This follows Thumzup's recent integration with X (formerly Twitter), bringing the company's integrations up to five – Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and now X

The company remains committed to redefining the digital advertising landscape with its proprietary and scalable growth model Its growth is a testament to the effectiveness of its approach, and it asserts how disruptive its advertising model is

Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , a Los Angeles-based company at the forefront of modernizing the social media branding and marketing industry with its unique platform designed to connect advertisers directly with everyday social media users, just surpassed 600 advertisers on its platform. This record was hit just weeks after crossing the 500 advertiser milestone. For Thumzup's management, this robust growth is a testament to the platform's marketplace value, not just to brands and advertisers but also to millions of active monthly users across multiple social media platforms ( ).

“As a leader in authentic and creator-driven social media advertising, our platform continues to empower brands with wider access to various audiences while offering users real monetary incentives for our...

