(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – Last week, representatives from BELTRAIDE attended an International Planning Meeting in Himeji, Japan, for the 2025 in Osaka, Japan, led by executive director Ishmael Quiroz, BELTRAIDE's delegation included Nikki Augustine, manager of the marketing and communications unit, and Jalen Avila, acting manager of the Invest Unit.

“This participation marked a significant milestone in Belize's journey toward Expo 2025 Osaka,” said Beltraide in a press release.“The delegation's presence at this important planning meeting demonstrates Belize's commitment to maximizing its presence at the upcoming World Expo.”

Executive director Quiroz, stated:“Our participation in the International Participants Meeting represents a crucial step in our preparations for Expo 2025. The Belize Pavilion will serve as a gateway for millions of visitors to experience our nation's rich cultural heritage and explore the diverse investment opportunities our country offers.”

During the two-day meeting, the BELTRAIDE team engaged in essential discussions regarding pavilion development, operational requirements, and exhibition strategies. These preparations will ensure that Belize's presence at Expo 2025 effectively showcases the nation's unique offerings to a global audience.

The Belize Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, which will be a collaborative effort by BELTRAIDE, the Belize tourism board, and the Blue Bonds Unit for Finance Permanence, will highlight the country's vibrant culture, innovative industries, and investment opportunities.

“This reinforces these agencies' collective mission to position Belize prominently on the international stage. Belize will also host a“National Day” in Osaka, Japan on August 3, 2025, that will include representatives from the government of Belize, private sector, local businesses, and creatives from Belize's orange economy,” said BELTRAIDE.

The post Belize advances preparations for Expo 2025 Osaka appeared first on Caribbean News Global .