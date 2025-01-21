Panasonic Announces Four 4K 60P 10Bit Professional Camcorders With A Wide-Angle 25Mm*1 Lens And 24X Optical Zoom

Panasonic will release four models of 4K professional camcorders to meet all video production, broadcasting, and distribution needs in early March. The AG-CX20 and HC-X2100 have a removable handle unit, while the HC-X1600 is compatible with the separately sold handle unit

The 4K 60p 10-bit camcorders combine a compact and lightweight body for superior mobility with unparalleled optical performance featuring a 25mm wide-angle and 24x optical zoom. This series has been highly acclaimed by directors who record with one-man operations and at other professional filming locations requiring high mobility and image-quality performance.

For the latest models, Panasonic has incorporated improvements based on feedback to make them even more useful for video production for more users. The main improvements are as follows.



Improved viewfinder operability: High-resolution OLED viewfinder with 1,770 K dots and larger eyecups.

Change to USB-C port : The USB port has been changed to the highly versatile Type-C, which can also feed power to the camcorder.

Addition of low-bitrate recording mode (firmware support ): A new low-bitrate mode for FHD MP4 recording will be added in the next firmware update. It will support 28 Mbps (50p/59.94p), 24 Mbps (23.98p), and 20 Mbps (25p/29.97p).

Improved low-speed zoom: It supports low-speed zoom, which is approximately 2.8 times slower than the previous model, to expand the range of video expression.

Shooting guideline display support: A guideline display has been added that allows users to check composition and horizontality.

Enhanced network functionality: Supports Wi-Fi 5 GHz*2 and adds USB tethering functionality*3. Improved operability through linkage with an app*2: The dedicated app "HC-ROP" now supports the live view function, making it easier to operate the camera from a smart device.

The high-end AG-CX20/HC-X2100 models support FHD live streaming through Wi-Fi and ethernet. In addition, the AG-CX20 will support the SRT*4 protocol for high-quality, low-latency streaming. From a system standpoint, the AG-CX20/HC-X2100 are equipped with 3G-SDI and support simultaneous output with HDMI. The AG-CX20 also provides NDI HX2-compliant IP connectivity for smooth live streaming in a network environment.

Panasonic will continue to introduce camcorders that meet a wide range of needs, from directors who conduct on-location shooting and interviews to video creators who pursue high-quality video production and live streaming.

*1 35mm camera equivalent.

*2 Except HC-X1200

*3 AG-CX20/HC-X2100 only

*4 To be added by firmware update