Zyxel Networks Launches Outdoor Poe Extender/Splitter For Long Distance Network Deployment

PoE12-3PD is a cloud-managed solution that effortlessly extends the range for connection to PoE devices.

Zyxel Nebula Cloud-Managed PoE12-3PD Outdoor PoE Extender Overcomes Standard Cable Length Restrictions to Extend Range of Deployment of PoE Devices

- Tri Nguyễn, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel NetworksANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the launch of PoE12-3PD Outdoor PoE Extender/Splitter . PoE12-3PD is a cloud-managed solution that effortlessly extends the range for connection to PoE devices such as IP cameras, VoIP handsets, IoT devices, sensors, PoE switches, and wireless access points, enhancing network flexibility and overcoming the challenges of deploying networks over long distances.The plug-and-play PoE12-3PD is an efficient and cost-effective solution that extends the deployment of PoE devices beyond the 100-meter cable distance limitation by providing up to an additional 100 meters of PoE connectivity. Featuring a 45W power budget, PoE12-3PD incorporates four RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, which include one PoE++ input port with up to 60W power input, and three PoE+ output ports that deliver up to 30W per port to provide both data and power to deployed PoE devices over a single Ethernet cable.Benefits and Features of PoE12-3PD Outdoor PoE Extender:.24/7 Zyxel Nebula Cloud-based Monitoring and Management: Monitor the status of PoE12-3PD anywhere using Zyxel's Nebula Control Center and the Nebula app. This provides a single-pane-of-glass monitoring experience for the entire network and makes it easy to troubleshoot and monitor the network. Management and monitoring can alternatively be done through a Web GUI..Continuous PoE Minimizes Maintenance Downtime: Uninterrupted power is supplied to IP cameras and other PoE devices during firmware upgrades or reboots to ensure the highest possible network stability and security for critical applications such as surveillance..Easy Installation Supports any Deployment: The plug-and-play PoE12-3PD is easily wall- or pole-mounted in most vertical locations and does not require external power, making it suitable for installation in hard-to-reach locations such as large buildings or outdoor environments..Designed for Use in Harsh Environments – PoE12-3D has an IP55-rated enclosure, 6KV surge protection, and grounding cable, enabling it to be placed in a variety of challenging environments that are exposed to temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F).“PoE switch deployments can simplify cabling infrastructures when deploying network connectivity outdoors or over extended ranges, but the performance of PoE is limited to a cable distance of 100 meters or 328 feet,” stated Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks.“PoE12-3D gives small- and medium-sized businesses and managed service providers a plug-and-play, Nebula cloud-managed solution that enables extended coverage of complex networks beyond standard distance limitations.”Zyxel Networks' PoE12-3PE Outdoor PoE Extender carries a two-year warranty and is available now at a street price of $79.99 through Zyzel Authorized Distributors: D&H, IngramMicro, TD Synnex, Target, and Wav, Zyxel Authorized VARs and MSPs, and online at Amazon and other leading e-tailers.For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.Media Contact:Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCMMedia Relations Representative for Zyxel NetworksIntegrity Public Relations, Inc.949-768-4423 ext. 101...

