President El-Sisi Meets Secretary-General Of The International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, in the presence of Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting highlighted the ongoing cooperation between both sides regarding the scope of the work of the organization, given Egypt's significant capabilities in and maritime transport, including the Suez Canal and the extensive coastlines on both the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of environment, climate change, and renewable and clean energy. The meeting reviewed Egypt's efforts to become a global hub for green hydrogen production, thus contributing to the IMO's efforts to use of alternative fuels in ships. The meeting also focused on enhancing the organization's role in transferring relevant international expertise on this technology and facilitating investment in the green hydrogen sector, as well as in the necessary infrastructure at ports and key maritime corridors in developing countries.

The IMO Secretary-General commended the progress Egypt has made in maritime port services in recent years, which helped facilitate global shipping and supported global supply chains effectively and sustainably. Mr. Dominguez thanked President El-Sisi for Egypt's efforts in this area.

The meeting also discussed the situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and ways to restore security in this region, in light of its extreme importance for international maritime trade routes. President El-Sisi underscored the pivotal role the International Maritime Organization (IMO) can play in this regard, as the international body that unites both global and regional stakeholders, as well as key players in the maritime shipping sector. The President said Egypt looked forward to calming the situation in the region, in light of the successful ceasefire agreement reached in Gaza, as part of ongoing efforts to restore security in the area.

