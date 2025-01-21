The 90-Hour Work Week Hullabaloo

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of a 90-hour workweek has sparked a great deal of controversy. Critics argue that it is an unrealistic and harmful demand, particularly in a country where laws are designed to protect workers from excessive working hours. In India, the Factories Act, the Shops and Establishments Act, and the Building and Other Workers (BOCW) Act set clear guidelines for working hours, mandating that employees should not work more than 48 hours a week, with overtime compensation for extra hours worked.

The backlash has been fierce, with many questioning the ethics behind such proposals. While I do not endorse the statement made by the L&T Chairman, I can acknowledge one thing: he is a man with clear ideology. Unlike others who may quietly adhere to such practices behind closed doors, he openly expressed what others may be thinking or doing. For that, at least he deserves recognition. However, this doesn't change the fact that his suggestion is out of touch with the reality of labor laws in India, which are specifically designed to protect workers' rights and prevent exploitation. The government and labor commissioners are aware of these concerns, but enforcement remains a critical issue. In fact, there have been very few instances where action has been taken against companies for violating these labor laws, especially when it comes to professionals like engineers and other executive staff working long hours without overtime compensation.

The Reality in Construction Projects

While the debate about 70 or 90-hour workweeks is ongoing, it's essential to look at the situation on the ground. In most mega construction projects across India, workers both labourers and professional often work more than 90 hours a week. These projects operate around the clock, with day and night shifts running for 12 hours each. Even more alarmingly, Sundays, which should be a day of rest, are frequently worked to meet tight deadlines.

Construction workers are compensated for their overtime, which is a standard practice, but the situation for engineers and other professionals is quite different. Engineers and executive staff often work alongside the labourers in these 12-hour shifts, making their workdays extend to 84 hours a week. Add to that the time spent commuting to and from construction sites, which are often located in remote areas far from accommodations, and it's not uncommon for these professionals to clock in at 91 hours per week. Yet, these professionals rarely receive overtime pay. The fact that many professionals in the construction industry work under these conditions speaks volumes about the discrepancy between public statements like those of the L&T Chairman and the reality faced by workers on the ground. The construction industry has become accustomed to long hours as a norm, with little to no accountability or regulation on how much is too much.

The Legal Framework: Is It Being Enforced?

Indian labor laws are clear on the matter. The Factories Act, for instance, states that no worker should work more than 48 hours a week, and any work beyond that should be paid at an overtime rate. The BOCW Act, which specifically governs construction workers, also lays down guidelines for working conditions. However, these laws are often overlooked or not enforced, especially when it comes to professionals in the construction sector.

In practice, action is rarely taken against companies that violate these laws. While labor commissioners are aware of the situation, the lack of robust enforcement means that companies continue to make their engineers and executive staff work long hours without due compensation. The reality is that in the construction industry, professionals are working 12-hour days, and yet there is little to no significant action taken by law enforcement agencies to address this. As the Kashmiri proverb goes, “Iss hamam mein saaray nangay hai n” In this bathroom, everyone is naked. This aptly applies to the situation in the industry. It's not just the Chairman of L&T advocating for a 90-hour workweek; it's a common expectation across the sector. Some employers speak openly about it, while others choose to hide behind closed doors, but the underlying aspirations remain the same. This reflects the widespread normalization of such practices, where both employers and employees-who often have no other choice-quietly accept long working hours, often at the expense of their well-being and personal lives.

The Bigger Picture

The reality is that long working hours in the construction industry are nothing new. Projects are often large-scale and time-sensitive, leading to the expectation that workers-especially professionals-will sacrifice their time to meet deadlines. However, the growing trend of endorsing even longer workweeks, as suggested by figures like the L&T Chairman, brings to light a much larger issue: the imbalance of power in the workplace and the lack of proper labor rights enforcement.

Rather than focusing on the controversial comments made by CEOs, the focus should shift to addressing the systemic issue of long working hours in the industry. There needs to be a shift in how we approach worker welfare, both for manual labourers and for professional staff. These are the real concerns that should be at the forefront of any discussion about working hours in India's construction industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while the 90-hour workweek proposal made by the L&T Chairman has generated considerable discussion, the real issue lies in the everyday reality of construction professionals in construction projects across India. The harsh truth is that many professionals are already working more than 90 hours per week, often without any compensation for overtime. Rather than creating unnecessary fuss over public statements, we should address the root causes of this issue and demand better enforcement of existing labor laws to ensure fair working conditions for all employees regardless of their role in the organization.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is an M.Tech Infrastructure Development and Management Hon's, Researcher, Contracts and Planning Professional: [email protected]

