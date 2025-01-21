A Hyperspike®/CAPSOL® Solution Provides The Industry's Most Intelligible Mass Notification Speaker System.

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- You can hear it , but you strain and try to understand the message. Too many times, it sounds like a well-recognized cartoon character – Waa Wa Waa Wa . Systems lacking intelligibility could put you in the middle of danger without warning.

HyperSpike provides a system that can be heard and understood. With the patented design of the HyperSpike speaker, the message comes out loud AND clear; not loud and hard to understand. HyperSpike's unparalled rivals any other voice speaker currently on the market.

Whether it's a common everyday space like a cafeteria or gymnasium or a challenging space like an airplane hangar or industrial facility, HyperSpike cuts through the noise to clearly communicate critical life-saving messages.

Nothing compares to the power and intelligibility of HyperSpike speakers, both inside and outside. Providing an easy upgrade path from dated horn designs, HyperSpike speakers weigh considerably less than competitive speaker clusters. The lighter weight reduces the cost of installation as well as reducing the wind load of the installed assembly.

One speaker replaces many - significantly reducing installation, maintenance, and annual inspection costs.

For messaging, CAPSOL provides an easy to use, yet powerful, Command and Control system to activate and send messages. Activation of the CAPSOL/Hyperspike system can come from numerous feeds – a Fire Panel; an Input/Output Module; a workstation; another integrated system; or an automatic feed like NOAA for automatic weather warnings. CAPSOL text to speech audio is not restricted to a special amplifier – fire alarm system amplifiers, HyperSpike Amplifiers, or others are able to be used. Configuration is customer driven to make sure the CAPSOL modular solution is exactly what you need.

Inside of a facility, communication can be wired or wireless; outside communication can be ethernet, 900Mhz, UHF or VHF radio for short and long range activation. Ethernet and radio communication is supervised, helping ensure the messages are received and played.

CAPSOL can expand to in-building notification. Other devices, such as CASOL's UL Listed LED Text Displays, Emergency Computer Messaging, supervised I/O Devices, Serial Data interface capability and non-subscription based Instant Mobile AlertingTM provides the complete integrated visual or textual notification solution you need!

From High Quality audio to all types of visual notification options, CAPSOL is there to keep your people informed and safe. Nothing is more convincing than a live demonstration!

Call CAPSOL or one of our Authorized Distributors for more information.