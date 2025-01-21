Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Poised For Significant Growth From 2024 To 2034, Reports Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Forecast

DelveInsight's Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

.The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market size was valued ~USD 646 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 20% during the study period (2020-2034)

.In December 2024, Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering potentially curative therapies for heart disease, has announced promising early results from the first cohort of patients in the MyPEAK-1 clinical trial of TN-201 gene therapy. TN-201 is being developed as a potential treatment for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition caused by inadequate levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C).

.In September 2024, Edgewise Therapeutics reported promising top-line results from two clinical trials evaluating EDG-7500 as a potential treatment for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The findings include data from a Phase I trial in healthy participants and the single-dose arm of the Phase II CIRRUS-HCM trial. EDG-7500, an oral and selective modulator, is specifically designed to target cardiac relaxation challenges associated with HCM.

.In April 2024, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage cardiometabolic company focused on developing innovative therapies to enhance patient symptoms and functional capacity by improving cellular energetics, announced that findings from the Phase 2 IMPROVE-HCM clinical trial investigating ninerafaxstat in patients with symptomatic nHCM were unveiled during a late-breaking clinical trial session at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.24) and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

.In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, representing about 78% of the total market size across the 7MM, surpassing other key markets such as the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

.In 2023, Germany had the largest Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market size among European countries, reaching approximately USD 33 million, whereas Spain had the smallest market size, around USD 23 million.

.In 2023, the market size for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in Japan was approximately USD 5 million, representing 1% of the total 7MM market.

.According to DelveInsight's analysis, the estimated total number of prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM was approximately 1,079,000 in 2023.

.In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, estimated at around 118,000, with expectations of growth in the future.

.In 2023, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy among European countries, with approximately 32,000 cases, followed by France with around 25,000. Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with about 19,000 cases.

.In 2023, Japan had around 4,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, representing approximately 2% of the total cases across the 7MM.

.In 2023, the United States saw a higher prevalence of diagnosed Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy cases in males (~57%) compared to females (~43%), which can be attributed to factors like hormonal differences, physiological variations, lifestyle, and occupational influences.

.In the UK, in 2023, Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy had the highest number of cases, with approximately 16,000, while Non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy had the fewest, with around 8,000 cases.

.Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Cytokinetics, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, MyoKardia, Inc., Cytokinetics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis, and others

.Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies: EDG-7500, Sotagliflozin, HRS-1893, Aficamten, RP-A501, Mavacamten, MYK-224, LCZ696, Ranolazine, CK-3773274, IMB-1018972, MYK-461, TN-201, LCZ696, and others

.The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed males are more affected by Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy than females.

.The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market dynamics.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Overview

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied). This thickening can make it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively and can lead to various complications. HCM is often inherited and can affect people of all ages.

Get a Free sample for the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

.Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy epidemiology trends @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies and Key Companies

.EDG-7500: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.

.Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

.HRS-1893: Shandong Suncadia Medicine

.Aficamten: Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals

.RP-A501: Rocket Pharmaceuticals

.Mavacamten: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.MYK-224: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.LCZ696: Novartis

.Ranolazine: Gilead Sciences

.CK-3773274: Cytokinetics

.IMB-1018972: Imbria Pharmaceuticals

.MYK-461: MyoKardia, Inc.

.Aficamten: Cytokinetics

.TN-201: Tenaya Therapeutics

.LCZ696: Novartis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

.Genetic diagnosis

.Robust Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy pipeline

.Evolution of surgical techniques

.Increasing number of cases

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

.Under diagnosis

.Missing causal genes

.Knowledge gaps

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Cytokinetics, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, MyoKardia, Inc., Cytokinetics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Novartis, and others

.Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies: EDG-7500, Sotagliflozin, HRS-1893, Aficamten, RP-A501, Mavacamten, MYK-224, LCZ696, Ranolazine, CK-3773274, IMB-1018972, MYK-461, TN-201, LCZ696, and others

.Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy current marketed and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy emerging therapies

.Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market drivers and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

4. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

9. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

11. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

16. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

17. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Appendix

18. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.