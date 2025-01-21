Farmers Call For Practical Solutions To Labour Market Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's agricultural sector heavily relies on migrant labour, yet recent economic and social challenges have raised concerns regarding its sustainability.

Experts are calling for a framework that balances the regulation of migrant labour, the maintenance of agricultural production, and the protection of workers' rights.

Given the current agricultural landscape, experts are also recommending an extension of the grace period for regularising migrant labour by an additional year to allow farmers sufficient time to adapt.

The of Labour recently concluded a campaign targeting undocumented workers, reiterating its commitment to enforcing labour laws.

Moving forward, inspection teams are set to intensify efforts to identify and address labour law violations, the ministry said.

In a statement shared with The Jordan Times, the ministry emphasised that its goal is to regulate the labour market rather than shift problems elsewhere.

It added that joint inspection campaigns with the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate aim to ensure compliance with the law.

The ministry clarified that these inspections are documented through video and audio recordings to ensure transparency and adherence to proper procedures, adding that all inspections are monitored through control rooms at both the Ministry of Labour and the Public Security Directorate.

Labour Minister Khaled Al Bakkar has recently said that the objective of these campaigns is to regulate the labour market, address existing challenges, and define available job opportunities for Jordanians. This effort also includes identifying the genuine labour needs of each sector and ensuring compliance with laws prohibiting the employment of undocumented foreign workers.

Nawash Yazjeen, a farmer from the Jordan Valley, warned that stringent restrictions on migrant labour could significantly impact agricultural production.

“Such measures threaten not only the economic contributions of the sector but also the nation's ability to ensure a stable food supply,” he said.

President of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union Adnan Khaddam highlighted the need to strike a balance between regulatory compliance and agricultural sustainability.

He stressed that cooperation and a more gradual approach are essential to achieving sustainable development in the sector.