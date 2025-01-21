EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Supports Leading French Institute in SAP License Optimization

21.01.2025 / 10:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, Germany / Paris, France – January 21, 2025.



A leading French research institute has chosen to utilize IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions from USU. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, USU secured the contract with a tailored solution. The agreement includes the USU SAM for SAP solution as well as additional managed services in the field of license optimization. The organization, renowned in France and globally for its pioneering contributions to research and development, faced the challenge of optimizing the management and utilization of its extensive SAP license base. The goal was to reduce costs through precise license management and to introduce usage-based allocation processes while effectively planning for a migration to S/4HANA. During multiple workshops, USU demonstrated its technological expertise and proven solutions.“USU impressed us with its flexible and future-proof approach, as well as its comprehensive service model covering both implementation and ongoing support,” said a spokesperson for the organization. Through the implementation, the institute expects significant savings and a rapid return on investment. Planned managed services include a detailed analysis of the existing license base and forecasts for future needs in connection with the S/4HANA migration. “We are proud to support another renowned organization in optimizing their IT landscape and look forward to our collaboration,” said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS. For more information about USU GmbH, visit here USU GmbH As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Globally, organizations trust USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and enhance service excellence. USU technologies deliver comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, providing consistent information across all communication channels and customer services. For more information: Media Contact USU GmbH

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Email: ...

21.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 1 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg EQS News ID: 2071821

End of News EQS News Service