President Of World Boxing Praises Al Rehab Club's Boxing Academy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst visited the boxing academy at Al Rehab Sporting Club, accompanied by Magdy El-Lozy, president of the Egyptian Boxing Federation, and several members of the federation's board.

They were welcomed by Mohamed Mamdouh, general manager of Al Rehab Sporting Club, and Egyptian Olympic champion Mohamed Reda Ali, founder of the boxing academy.

Van der Vorst praised the academy's facilities and infrastructure, describing it as a world-class sporting centre comparable to leading boxing academies globally, meeting international standards. He also commended the advanced training programmes offered to people of all ages and genders, utilising Reda's Olympic experience to prepare athletes for international competition.

Mamdouh said the visit was a testament to the academy's success and Al Rehab Sporting Club's role in developing sporting talent. Reda expressed his delight at the visit, highlighting the academy's leadership in developing boxing both locally and internationally.

The visit comes as part of the Egyptian Boxing Federation's efforts, led by El-Lozy, to strengthen cooperation with World Boxing. This move aims to pave the way for Egypt's participation in the qualifying rounds for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, following Egypt's rejoining of the International Boxing Association (IBA), which operates under the umbrella of the International Olympic Committee.

Al Rehab Sporting Club, part of the Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG ), covers 109 acres and houses various sports, social, and cultural facilities, including numerous local and international sports academies for individual and team sports.