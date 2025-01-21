Ropes & Gray Enhances M&A Team In New York With Addition Of David Harris

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray announced today that David Harris has joined the firm as a partner in its mergers & acquisitions practice. David's arrival augments a powerhouse team of New York-based M&A partners with one of the highest deal volumes this past year. The team includes partners Ariel Deckelbaum, who joined the firm in 2023, and Jackie Cohen and Suni Sreepada, who joined in 2022.

"David is a talented lawyer who puts client relationships first, with outstanding results. He helps clients capitalize on their greatest opportunities and tackle the most complex transactions," said Julie Jones , chair. "David will be a key member of our M&A team as we prepare for a busy year of deal activity for our clients."

David advises both public and private company clients in cross-border public M&A transactions, private equity and venture capital investments, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts, minority investments, and other significant corporate matters. Recently, David represented Angelo Gordon in its $2.7 billion sale to form TPG Angelo Gordon, Fortress Investment Group in its acquisition of an asset management business, and Altimar Investments in the formation of Blue Owl. He also advised SBA Communications on its pending acquisition of over 7,000 cell towers from Millicom International in Central America, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on acquiring Cyxtera during its Chapter 11 proceeding and subsequent merger with Evoque Data Center.

"David's diverse industry experience, especially in the area of infrastructure, bolsters our already strong M&A practice as we help clients respond swiftly to market demands and new investment opportunities," said Chris Comeau, partner and head of the firm's M&A practice. "We look forward to introducing David to our clients."

"Ropes & Gray has one of the industry's most exciting and dynamic platforms for an M&A lawyer," said David Harris. "The firm's M&A team has led some of the most iconic transactions of 2024, including Nippon Steel's pending acquisition of U. S. Steel and the sale of National Amusements. I am thrilled to join the firm and this stellar team."

John Sorkin, co-managing partner of Ropes & Gray's 500-lawyer New York office, added, "We have recruited some of the best lawyers in the New York market to our firm. David is a wonderful addition. He brings industry savvy and great client relationships, and he is well suited to our unique and collaborative culture. We are delighted to welcome him to Ropes & Gray."

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent firm for complex transactions. Since 2020, its lawyers have regularly been named by The American Lawyer as "Dealmakers of the Year" for guiding the world's most complex and prominent deals.

