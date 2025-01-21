Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Nightstand For Storing A CPAP Machine (BEC-405)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed nightstand for storing a CPAP machine within the bedroom," said an inventor, from Cedar City, Utah, "so I invented the C PAP NIGHT STAND. My design ensures the CPAP machine is concealed yet accessible, and it would keep the top of the nightstand clean and free of clutter."

The invention provides an effective way to conceal a CPAP machine when not in use. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing the machine on a traditional nightstand. As a result, it ensures the CPAP machine is easily accessible for nighttime use, and it would support the air hose to ensure a sound night of sleep. The invention features an attractive and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize CPAP machines. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-405, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED