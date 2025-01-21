Chanel Georges Of Medical Solutions Named To SIA's 2025 Staffing 100 North America List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The list recognizes leaders who drive healthcare staffing innovation

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare staffing is at the forefront of ensuring patients receive the care they need, and behind every great company are leaders driving transformative change. Chanel Georges, Executive Vice President of Host Healthcare , a part of Medical Solutions , has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 Staffing 100 North America list for her exceptional contributions to the field.

This list highlights leaders whose influence shapes the staffing industry, connecting healthcare facilities with skilled professionals who provide critical care. It celebrates innovators who make a measurable impact through growth, operational excellence, and community commitment.

"Chanel is an example of what strong, impactful leadership looks like," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions . "Her dedication to excellence, innovative approach to growth, and commitment to giving back make her a force in our industry. It's especially meaningful to see women like Chanel recognized, and I couldn't be prouder to have her as part of our leadership team."

Georges joined Host Healthcare in 2016 . Under her leadership, Host Healthcare, has become one of the fastest-growing travel healthcare staffing firms in the U.S. After Medical Solutions acquired the company in 2022, Georges was promoted to lead Host Healthcare and joined the executive leadership team at Medical Solutions. Today, she focuses on maintaining Host's reputation for exceptional service while driving growth and innovation.

Beyond her professional achievements, Georges is dedicated to giving back. She actively volunteers with HEY Operation, a nonprofit organization empowering youth and supporting underserved communities.

Georges' recognition by SIA underscores the role of leadership in advancing healthcare staffing and highlights her dedication to ensuring patients, clinicians, and healthcare facilities all benefit from innovative and effective solutions.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing firms, connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. The company's service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, local contract, PRN, and both domestic and international direct hire. Medical Solutions encompasses several leading brands, including Host Healthcare, Matchwell, Worldwide HealthStaff Solutions, FocusOne Solutions, and Aureus Medical Group. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED