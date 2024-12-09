Tehran determined to seize this critical moment for global stability

(MENAFN) This is a critical moment for global stability, one that Tehran is determined to seize. After enduring more than two centuries of vulnerability, Iran, under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has demonstrated its ability to defend itself against external threats. Now, under the leadership of President Massoud Bezhekian, Iran seeks to take this achievement further by fostering better relations with its neighbors, aiming to create a regional framework that ensures peace, prosperity, and security. Iran is also open to negotiations, including with the United States. Massoud Bezhekian was sworn in as president on July 30. However, his inauguration was marred by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, former prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and leader of Hamas’s political bureau, by Israel. Haniyeh had been invited to the inauguration, and his killing on Iranian soil added a layer of tension to the event. This incident highlighted the challenges Bezhekian would face in pursuing his foreign policy goals.



Despite these challenges, Bezhekian is well-equipped to handle them. Recognizing that the world is entering a post-polar era where countries can both cooperate and compete, he has adopted a flexible and pragmatic foreign policy focused on diplomacy and dialogue. His vision for Iran’s security is all-encompassing, aiming not only to strengthen military defense but also to enhance human security through economic, social, and environmental improvements. Bezhekian is committed to promoting stability and economic growth in the Middle East. He plans to cooperate with neighboring Arab states, strengthen ties with Iran’s allies, and engage constructively with the West. While he is prepared to manage tensions with the newly elected U.S. president, Bezhekian insists on negotiating on equal terms concerning the nuclear deal and possibly beyond. However, he has made it clear that Iran will not concede to unreasonable demands and will continue to defend its national interests against Israeli aggression.



This period marks a historic opportunity for regional stability that should not be overlooked. Iran, now capable of self-defense after centuries of weakness, is determined to improve relations with its neighbors to foster a more stable and prosperous regional order. Iran aims to address the region's long-standing issues, including foreign intervention, wars, sectarian conflicts, terrorism, and environmental degradation. This will be achieved through initiatives like economic integration, energy security, interfaith dialogue, and environmental protection. Ultimately, these efforts could reshape the region, reducing the Persian Gulf's reliance on external powers and promoting conflict resolution through dialogue and treaties. Iran and its neighbors could draw inspiration from the Helsinki process that led to the creation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Furthermore, Iran could invoke the UN Security Council's 1987 Resolution 598, which called for consultations with regional countries to enhance Gulf security. The Bezhekian administration views this resolution as a legal foundation for comprehensive regional negotiations.

