Crowell Global Advisors Welcomes Former White House Senior Official And Supply Chain Expert Monica Gorman As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gorman joins CGA during a critical time as companies across the globe navigate new geopolitical risks, disruptions, and opportunities in international trade. Utilizing her deep and corporate experience, Gorman will further expand CGA's team of and geopolitical policy experts to help clients and partners adapt to the unique and changing demands facing a wide range of industries.

"We are very excited to add Monica to the CGA team at a time of heightened geopolitical risks, especially in the area of global trade," said Geralyn Ritter, president and CEO of CGA. "Monica's extensive experience in global supply chains, trade, and compliance will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving trade landscape, and her practical guidance will be crucial for clients across industries, including sustainability, healthcare, and technology. We are confident that Monica's insights and leadership will help our clients better anticipate challenges, seize opportunities, and thrive in today's complex global environment."

Prior to joining CGA, Gorman served in the Biden Administration since 2021 as special assistant to the President for manufacturing & industrial policy and deputy assistant secretary of commerce for manufacturing. During her time in the administration, she chaired the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and spearheaded the creation of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience. Gorman previously held senior global compliance positions in the commercial sector for New Balance, American Eagle Outfitters, and Gap Inc., managing issues such as fair and forced labor policies, tariffs, counterfeit and unsafe goods, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

Throughout her career, Gorman served on a number of boards focused on leadership collaboration and responsible governance, including the Fair Labor Association, the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation, and the United States Footwear Manufacturers Association. She is a 2020 Presidential Leadership Scholar, a bipartisan initiative led by the George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson presidential centers that produces bold and principled leaders who are committed to solving the world's greatest challenges.

"I have dedicated my career to advancing responsible, ethical business practices on a global scale while shaping public policies that benefit Americans, global citizens and businesses," said Gorman. "From addressing supply chain disruptions to promoting fair labor policies and strengthening international collaboration, I've seen the transformative impact that leading companies and strong coalitions can have. I'm excited to join my new colleagues at CGA to help our clients navigate complex global challenges and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world."

Since appointing Ritter as president and CEO in March 2024, CGA has expanded its team with a dozen advisors and consultants at all levels across the firm's core focus areas of global health, digital policy, and international trade. Gorman's addition further strengthens CGA's industry expertise, supporting the firm in providing clients with strategic counsel tailored to today's complex global landscape.

About Crowell Global Advisors

Crowell Global Advisors helps clients navigate global business challenges, unlock new opportunities and deliver on their promises to customers. CGA is the global policy consulting firm affiliated with Crowell & Moring LLP. Since 1987, public and private organizations around the world have turned to CGA's team of former C-Suite executives, senior government officials, and industry leaders to solve their most complex problems. With offices in Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong, CGA takes a mission-driven approach to ensure that today's commercial breakthroughs improve lives, strengthen economies, and drive meaningful, lasting impact for a more sustainable future.

