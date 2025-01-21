Nuera Cannabis Announces East Dubuque Grand Opening Celebration And Exciting Product Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST DUBUQUE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in East Dubuque, IL on January 23, 2025 , paired with exciting news about the expansion of its Alchemy Brand product line. The grand opening will be a day of celebration, special promotions, and the introduction of innovative cannabis products designed to enhance customer experiences.









Grand Opening Celebration

Join us on January 23, 2025 , at nuEra Cannabis in East Dubuque, IL , from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM for an exciting day of festivities. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM , hosted in collaboration with the East Dubuque Chamber of Commerce and attended by local leaders and chamber members.

What to Expect:



A food truck serving delicious options to fuel your day.

Exclusive promotions , including penny samples with purchases of $75 or more . Double rewards points on all purchases during the event.



"We are excited to officially join the East Dubuque community and invite everyone to celebrate with us," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis. "This event not only marks the opening of our new location but also highlights our commitment to innovation and quality in cannabis products."









nuEra is a stalwart of the Illinois cannabis industry, with dispensaries across the State:



Chicago Dispensary

East Peoria Dispensary

Champaign Dispensary

Urbana Dispensary

Pekin Dispensary

Aurora Dispensary

DeKalb Dispensary East Dubuque Dispensary

Expanding the Alchemy Brand

In related news, as part of nuEra's continued dedication to providing high-quality cannabis products, the company is expanding its popular Alchemy Brand line with two new offerings:



Alchemy 1g Vape Carts – New Flavors

Launching on January 24th , these new vape flavors are crafted to deliver a premium and enjoyable cannabis experience. Healer's Salve – Topical Ointment

Arriving on January 31st , this topical ointment is designed for targeted relief, combining the benefits of cannabis with soothing natural ingredients.

"Our expanded product lineup reflects nuEra's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers," added Rapino. "The Alchemy Brand's new additions are carefully crafted to provide superior quality and effectiveness."

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit .

