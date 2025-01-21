OFS Introduces Truelasetm 22/400 Polarization-Maintaining Yb-Doped Gain Optical Fiber

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE Photonics West 2025, Booth #4505 – OFS, a global leader in fiber optic innovations, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the TrueLase 22/400 Polarization-Maintaining Yb-Doped Gain Optical Fiber . Engineered to meet the growing demands of high-power laser applications, this fiber is designed for exceptional performance and reliability in industrial and scientific settings.

The new TrueLase Yb 22/400 PM fiber is tailored for customers developing Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Lasers or Pulsed Lasers that require Polarization Maintaining (PM) operation. Ideal for applications such as materials processing, frequency conversion, LIDAR, and medical uses, the new fiber is ready for immediate shipment. OFS' proprietary patented design ensures true single-mode high power PM operation free from transverse-mode instabilities, by increasing higher-order mode loss.

"This cutting-edge fiber boasts several competitive advantages, including truly single-moded performance, higher average powers, diffraction-limited output and polarization maintaining operation that doesn't sacrifice high transverse mode instability thresholds," says Philip Familletti, Commercial Laser Product Manager at OFS.

To learn more about the TrueLase 22/400 Polarization-Maintaining Yb-Doped Gain Optical Fiber visit OFS Booth #4505 during Photonics West or explore detailed product specifications and applications at .

