Johnson Fistel Has Commenced An Investigation On Behalf Of FTAI Aviation Ltd. Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating FTAI Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) for potential violations of the securities laws.

If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? On January 15, 2025, the investment research firm Muddy Waters released a report titled“FTAI Aviation: Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business.” Drawing on an investigation that included insights from an industry expert with over 20 years of experience-a former FTAI Aviation executive-and other industry insiders, Muddy Waters alleges that FTAI Aviation has misclassified one-time engine sales as Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) revenue within its Aerospace Products segment. According to the report, this practice has allowed the company to portray a misleading narrative of revenue growth in its Aerospace Products division, benefiting insider sellers. Muddy Waters further estimates that most of FTAI Aviation's adjusted EBITDA in the Aerospace Products segment stems from gains on sales, which are less sustainable, and accuses the company of engaging in channel stuffing to artificially boost its 2023 financial results.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or ... .

