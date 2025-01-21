Boostlingo Forms AI Advisory Board To Advance Ethical Innovation And Expand Language Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advisory board to shape responsible AI strategies and focus on integrating AI features across its products.

- Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEO of BoostlingoAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boostlingo , a leader in interpreting technology, has established an AI Advisory Board to guide the responsible and impactful integration of its AI development projects into its product offerings. This initiative reflects Boostlingo's leadership in ethical AI development and its commitment to breaking down communication barriers for its customers and the people they serve.The board's initial focus is the introduction of transcription and summary features in Boostlingo's On-Demand interpreting solution , designed to improve meeting productivity and follow-up for users. According to a recent Boostlingo survey, 60% of On-Demand customers identified these AI-powered capabilities as highly valuable for improving their workflows. This data provides a clear roadmap for integrating features that resonate with customers while ensuring easy adoption.“AI presents a transformative opportunity to expand access to language services while supporting and elevating the human interpreting profession,” said Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEO of Boostlingo.“With our AI Advisory Board, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that serve our customers and set new standards for ethical and effective AI use in the industry.”Advisory MembersThe AI Advisory Board brings together renowned experts in artificial intelligence, technology, and natural language processing to provide strategic guidance for Boostlingo's AI initiatives. The board includes:- Nick Olsen, CTO of ResMan, brings expertise in developing scalable, AI-driven software solutions.- Barnaby Dorfman, former CTO of Payscale and VP of Search Technology at Amazon brings decades of leadership in AI innovation (Chairman).- Stevan Relic, VP of Technical Integrations at Unbabel, offers extensive knowledge in AI integration for language services.- Anders Søgaard, Professor of Natural Language Processing at the University of Copenhagen, is a leading researcher in NLP ethics and applications.“The rapid evolution of AI calls for a balanced approach-one that embraces cutting-edge innovations while tackling real human language needs,” said Barnaby Dorfman, Chairman.“By drawing on the diverse expertise of our advisory board, we aim to foster AI solutions that are both transformative and responsible, ultimately expanding language access for the communities and businesses that depend on us.”AI at BoostlingoBoostlingo is already at the forefront of AI-driven language solutions, launching AI Pro last year-a translation and captioning tool now integrated across its platform. With the guidance of the AI Advisory Board, the company is accelerating the adoption of AI in regulated industries such as healthcare, law, and education. Innovations like intelligent routing and demand prediction aim to empower language service providers (LSPs) to grow their offerings while maintaining safety, quality, and compliance standards.The council will also help Boostlingo identify responsible AI use cases by leveraging its AI decision-making framework, such as automating low-risk tasks like case summaries and meeting notes. This approach balances innovation with oversight to responsibly expand language access to underserved areas.The AI Advisory Board is listed on .

