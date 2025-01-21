Tripura Secures 2Nd Highest Position In GSDP In NE, Claims CM Saha

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 21 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha Tuesday said that the state stands second in the northeastern states in GSDP, and in the coming days, the country's will increase with the contribution by the northeast region.

While addressing the 53rd Statehood Day function, the Chief Minister said that a new chapter of all-round development has started in Tripura.

He said that due to the tireless support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura is progressing towards development.

“Whenever we requested anything from the Central government during problematic times, they immediately helped us. During last year's flood, the Centre supported us by sending additional NDRF teams, helicopters, and other resources,” he said.

Saha mentioned that Tripura faced massive losses across all sectors during the flood, but with the Central government's assistance, the state overcame the situation.

“In our state, a section of people tries to create issues, but we address these promptly and ensure peace. Peace is necessary for maintaining development, and with peace, tourist inflow would increase. The number of tourist spots has also grown,” he said.

The Chief Minister, highlighting the state's key achievements in various fields, said in terms of Sustainable Development Goals, Tripura moved from a performer state to a front-runner, first-moving state in 2023-24.

He also noted the budget allocation for the state is Rs 28,000 and the state's own revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore.

“After spending the budget across various sectors including salaries, we have a surplus of around Rs 10,000 crores, which includes allocation of 25 per cent for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and 10 per cent for Urban Local Bodies and others,” he said.

He further added that PM Modi has given Tripura the 'HIRA' model, encompassing highways, improved flight services, and the first internet connectivity in the state.

“Now, many people from outside the state are coming here for investment. We have started the Tripura Startup Policy and UNNATI Schemes. The state government has also launched the CM Jan Arogya Yojana and has been working towards establishing good governance. PM Modi has always emphasised women's empowerment, as around 50 per cent of the population are women. In this regard, the number of Self Help Groups has increased to 56,000,” he added.