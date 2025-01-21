ICC Chair Meets IOC President To Discuss Key LA 2028 Initiatives For Cricket (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) International Council (ICC) Chair Jay Shah this week met with Indian Olympic Council (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other senior officials and attended an LA 2028 International Federations at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The ICC Chair was also joined by ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice with the meeting focusing on key areas of collaboration between the ICC and the IOC in the build-up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

"Momentum continues to build around cricket's inclusion as an @olympics at the @la28games and beyond, with @jayshah220988 meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week," the ICC said in a story on its Instagram page.

This was the first time that Shah was meeting with Bach and they explored potential avenues for collaboration in promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect within the cricketing world.

According to the ICC, it is an exciting time for cricket with tremendous opportunities to engage with existing and new fans ahead of the LA 2028 Games, paving the way for potential future collaborations with the Olympic movement that will benefit athletes, fans, and the global sporting community.

ICC Chair, Jay Shah said:“We were delighted to meet with Thomas Bach and IOC officials, it was a productive meeting and an important milestone on the road to LA 2028. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games represents a watershed moment for our sport and a real opportunity for transformative growth for 2028 and beyond.

“We discussed a range of critical issues and continued to build relationships with our friends across the Olympic movement. We look forward to the next three and half years working in collaboration with the IOC and LA 2028,” he said.

Cricket was included in the LA28 sports programme during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai along with Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash, and Baseball/Softball.

Cricket is already part of two of the other multi-sport extravaganzas, the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. It was hosted in T20 format for women in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, which was organised in 2023, for both men and women.

Being part of the Olympic Games will take it forward. Though the final format of how cricket will be conducted in the Los Angeles Olympics is yet to be finalised, it is likely to be in T20 format.