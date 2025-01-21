Flexential Named To CRN's 2025 Cloud 100 List As Leading Cloud Infrastructure Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRN's Cloud 100 list honors leading cloud companies across five categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. The list spotlights suppliers for their innovation in cloud-based development and their commitment to partners, and it helps organizations find the technology vendors that are best positioned to support their cloud products and services.

"The Cloud 100 recognition validates our strategy of delivering cloud solutions," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer at Flexential. "By combining our data center investments with enhanced FlexAnywhere® platform capabilities, we're giving partners unprecedented advantages in the hybrid cloud and AI markets."

Flexential earned a place on the Cloud 100 list following marked growth and expansion in 2024. Its scalable, reliable, and high-performance cloud solutions are supported by 325 megawatts (MW) of built and under-development capacity positioning Flexential to support growing enterprise demands for seamless hybrid cloud environments, enhanced cloud connectivity, and infrastructure capable of supporting AI workloads. By providing scalable and customizable cloud solutions alongside seamless connectivity to major public cloud providers, Flexential empowers channel partners to accelerate their go-to-market strategies and drive new revenue streams.

This year, the company secured an investment from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), and has received continued support from GI Partners, to fuel its ongoing growth strategy and enhance its market presence through its national FlexAnywhere® platform. It also announced Pinnacle Partner status in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for North America. In addition to Flexential's Pinnacle Partner status, Flexential offers a broad portfolio of cloud-based solutions including single tenant hosted private cloud, multi-tenant cloud, cloud-based disaster-recovery-as-a-services (DRAAS) and Professional Services focused on Cloud optimization and security.

CRN also spotlighted Flexential as a Cloud 100 company in 2023 and 2024 . The 2025 Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February issue of CRN magazine.

For more information on Flexential's comprehensive suite of customized IT solutions, visit .

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 42 data centers across 19 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

