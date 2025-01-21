Sandboxaq And Google Cloud Partner To Accelerate Quantitative AI For The Enterprise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SandboxAQ will utilize Cloud infrastructure to develop its Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) and Google Cloud Marketplace for go-to-market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ announced today a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate and optimize its of Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) on Google Cloud while enabling seamless procurement and deployment of SandboxAQ's solution through Google Cloud Marketplace. SandboxAQ's cutting-edge quantitative AI technologies, which are driving innovation in drug discovery, chemical and materials science, advanced sensing, and cybersecurity across diverse industries and applications, will leverage Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider.

Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, said, "Partnering with Google Cloud enables us to deliver enhanced value to customers by leveraging their industry-leading cloud computing and AI infrastructure with our groundbreaking Large Quantitative Models (LQMs). This collaboration accelerates our efforts to develop Quantitative AI technologies and applications that address critical challenges-such as breakthroughs in Alzheimer's research and other key areas of biopharma work. Together, we're positioned to empower businesses and governments with transformative solutions on Google Cloud, reaching a broader range of organizations through its robust marketplace."

"SandboxAQ's partnership with Google Cloud will help support the development of new models and solutions and bring them to enterprise customers more quickly and seamlessly," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure will underpin the development of SandboxAQ's quantitative models and solutions, while Google Cloud Marketplace will provide SandboxAQ with an accelerated, simplified route to market."

‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Hillspire Capital, Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit .

