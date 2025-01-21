Hotels For Trial Announces Winner Of 2024 Litigation Support Person Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels for Trial , a comprehensive hotel booking for traveling litigation teams, announces the winner of its 2024 Litigation Support Person of the Year Award.

This year's winner is Brian Koerper, enterprise applications analyst – events & trials at Latham & Watkins LLP. Koerper will receive a two-night luxury hotel stay at a domestic city of his choice and a $250 food and beverage or spa credit. This award recognizes his dedication to supporting the firm's litigation matters and his ability to balance demanding responsibilities with professionalism and grace.

Koerper is recognized for driving Latham & Watkins' litigation success, supporting the executive committee, managing multiple trials and providing event and technical support. From setting up war rooms to troubleshooting technology and ensuring seamless trial logistics, Koerper's adaptability and dedication have made him an invaluable asset to his team.

“We are thrilled to honor Brian Koerper as our Litigation Support Person of the Year,” says Ryan Spear, president of Hotels for Trial.“This award celebrates the unsung heroes of litigation who work tirelessly to ensure success behind the scenes, and Brian is a true example of this.”

Hotels for Trial also extends congratulations to finalists Michele Schamberger- Plaintiffs' Gambit, Saydrian Webb – Trial Tech Support and Tabitha Pellegrene - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, for their incredible contributions to the legal field.

Hotels for Trial provides expert hotel booking and trial logistics support for legal teams at the nation's top litigation firms to save firms time, money and effort, all at no cost.

To learn more about the award, click here .

