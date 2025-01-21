Modular Data Center Market To USD 111.3 Billion By 2032, Owing To The Growing Demand For Efficient IT Infrastructure | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The modular data center is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for flexible, scalable, and energy-efficient IT infrastructure solutions across industries. Pune, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modular Data Center Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Modular Data Center Market size was valued at USD 25.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 111.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.93% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Fueling the Future of Cloud, 5G, and IoT Technologies The modular data center market has been growing at a significant rate in recent years, primarily due to the growing demand for scalable and flexible solutions as well as faster deployment time for IT infrastructure using efficient energy. Technological advances continue to support the expansion of enterprises, increasing the amount of storage and computational power required to manage data, making the data center critical to future growth. In response to this demand, modular data centers meet the needs for quick scaling, fast deployment, and better energy efficiency without the hassle of traditional data centers. Apart from this scalability aspect, the growing adoption of cloud computing, 5G, and Internet of Things technologies also drives the demand for modular data centers. Modular data centers are becoming increasingly appealing in this era where a large volume of data is being created, and these technologies need strong infrastructure to manage the data. In addition, the growing demand for business continuity and disaster recovery and backup solutions drives the deployment of modular data centers since they provide an economical and reliable means of enabling operational resilience.

Schneider Electric - EcoStruxure Modular Data Centers

Huawei Technologies - Huawei Modular Data Center

Vertiv - SmartModTM Modular Data Centers

Dell Technologies - Dell Modular Data Center Solutions

IBM Corporation - IBM Modular Data Center

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Rittal Modular Data Center

Cisco Systems - Cisco Modular Data Center Solutions

Siemens AG - Siemens Modular Data Center

Eaton Corporation - Eaton Modular Data Center

Intel Corporation - Intel Modular Data Center Solutions

KION Group - KION Modular Data Center

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. - Airedale Modular Data Centers HPE Company- HPE Modular Data Centers Modular Data Center Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 111.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Modular data centers allow rapid expansion and customization, catering to dynamic business needs.

. Reduced deployment time and operational costs make them an attractive alternative to traditional data centers.

Modular Data Centers: Function Module Solutions Lead, While Services Drive Fastest Growth

The solutions segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of more than 65% in 2023 for modular data centers because they provide a pre-engineered, scalable, and integrated infrastructure that matches the different needs of organizations. This includes power, cooling, and IT modules that are fast to deploy, inexpensive, and more efficient.

The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Modular data centers are growing more complex and becoming an integral part of business operations, therefore, the demand for services including installation, maintenance, and managed services is increasing. As the growing presence of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments generates increased demand for remote monitoring, cybersecurity solutions, and energy optimization services, Access California is benefitting from a rapidly growing need.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominate, While SMEs Drive Fastest Growth in Modular Data Centers

The large enterprises segment dominated the market and represented a revenue share of more than 75% in 2023 due to the high amount of data center processing, huge infrastructure, and a bigger budget for advanced modular data center infrastructure. These are the firms, that require scalable, efficient, and reliable data center solutions, to allow for cloud services, large-scale operations, and new technologies like AI and big data analytics.

Small and medium enterprises are expected to register the fastest growth in the modular data center market owing to the solutions being utilized more widely by SMEs with an increasing scale of operations to enhance operational efficiency and minimize costs. Modular data centers are scalable, quick to deploy, and provide a good solution for SMEs with limited resources.

Modular Data Center Market Segmentation:

By Component



Solutions



All-in-one Module



Individual Module



IT



Power Cooling

Services



Design And Consulting

Integration And Deployment Maintenance & Support

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail Others





By Regional Landscape: North America Dominates, While Asia Pacific Leads Fastest Growth in Modular Data Centers

North America dominated the market and represented a revenue share of more than 42%, due to its technologically capable environment, increased demand for cloud computing, & presence of global players in the IT & telecom segment. Modular data centers benefit from the emphasis on digital transformation, data security and energy-efficient solutions in the region. Moreover, the market is driven by an increase in the number of regulatory compliance and disaster recovery solutions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 owing to growing industrialization, growing digitalization, and increasing data generation in developing countries. The increasing demand for modular data centers are the result of needing scalable, flexible, and inexpensive solutions to meet the needs of an expanding cloud computing, IOT, and e-commerce market. In addition, the spread of 5G networks and the boom in edge computing across the region will boost the demand for modular data centers.

March and February 2024 Launches: Huawei and Vertiv Unveil Innovative Modular Data Center Solutions

Huawei Technologies unveiled a new line of modular data center products in March 2024, focusing on improving power density and cooling efficiency for high-performance computing applications. Vertiv launched a new SmartMod Modular Data Center solution

