Alloy Personal Training Celebrates: 300 Locations Awarded, 100 Open @Teamalloy

Alloy Personal Training hits 300 locations awarded & 100 open, transforming lives with small group for active adults.

- Rick Mayo, Alloy Founder and CEO ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1992, Alloy has redefined personal training by focusing on small group sessions tailored to active adults aged 45-65. The company's unique business model has proven successful, delivering high member retention rates and some of the fitness industry's highest revenue per square foot.“This milestone represents so much more than numbers,” said Rick Mayo , CEO of Alloy Personal Training .“It's a testament to the hard work of our franchisees, the trust of our clients, and the power of a simple yet effective mission: to change lives through fitness. We've built a system that transforms clients' health and empowers entrepreneurs to thrive in the fitness industry.”The success of the Alloy model lies in its unique approach. The brand has created a niche with strong loyalty and repeat business by focusing on a specific, underserved demographic-active adults looking for safe, effective fitness solutions. Alloy's emphasis on small-group personal training ensures personalized attention in a scalable format, making it a win for clients and franchisees.Rick Mayo added,“Opening 100 locations is a huge accomplishment, but it's only the beginning. We're laser-focused on supporting our franchisees and delivering exceptional client results. Reaching 300 awarded locations shows that our mission resonates with people passionate about making a difference-and that's what excites me most about the future of Alloy.”As Alloy continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to its core values: providing world-class fitness experiences, supporting franchisees with industry-leading tools and training, and transforming lives in every community it serves.For more information about Alloy Personal Training and franchise opportunities, visit .# # #About Alloy Personal Training FranchiseAlloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at .

