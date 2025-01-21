Shafallah Winter Festival To Kick Off Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities is set to launch its first-ever Shafallah Winter Festival from January 23 to 25 at the Old Doha Port. The three-day event will run daily from 4pm to 9pm, offering a vibrant celebration of entertainment, creativity, and awareness.

Executive Director of the Shafallah Center Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi highlighted the festival's goal of fostering understanding and promoting the integration of individuals with disabilities into society.

Al Suwaidi said that this event is an exciting opportunity to showcase the talents of the center's members and raise awareness about inclusion, stressing that the festival highlights include "Al Shafallah Shop," featuring handmade crafts and artworks by the centers members, as well as interactive games, theatrical performances, and a special photo exhibition showcasing participants' achievements. A photography station will allow guests to capture memories of the event.

She extended an invitation to the public and families, encouraging them to attend the festival and experience the exciting events lined up throughout the celebration.