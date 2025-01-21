Moi Intensifies Awareness Campaigns Before Implementing New Traffic Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Interior Undersecretary and Chairman of the Supreme Traffic Council, Lieutenant General Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, intensified awareness campaigns on Tuesday before starting to implement the new traffic law.

This came in a press statement by the General Department of Security Relations and at the Interior Ministry after Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf chaired the 23rd meeting of the Supreme Traffic Council.

Council members representing the Ministries of Interior, Education, Public Works and Information, in addition to the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation and Kuwait Municipality were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf stressed the importance of cooperation between government agencies and civil society to achieve the national strategic goals for traffic safety.

He conveyed the greetings and wishes of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, for the council to succeed in its tasks.

The meeting discussed ways to improve public transport services, review developments in traffic safety and discuss future plans for reducing traffic accidents by improving road infrastructure. (end)

