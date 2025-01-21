Hungary's Demographic Exceptionalism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Academic demographers have shown that family-friendly policies can mitigate or even reverse the fertility decline that has taken birthrates in the industrial world well below replacement. Infertility is notoriously resistant to public spending, but targeted spending-for example on childhood education and family housing-makes a difference.

Hungary is one of the world's few demographic success stories, and its Corvinus Institute for Advanced Studies last month hosted a with prominent international researchers to review the fall of global fertility and consider remedies.

There is no simple correlation between total public spending on family benefits and the total fertility rate among the members of the high-income club, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Graphic: Asia Times

Nonetheless, countries with higher fertility mostly spend more to support families, and countries with lower fertility tend to spend less. Shown below are 2019 data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Graphic: Asia Times

The higher-fertility countries – France, Scandinavia, and Hungary – spend about 3% of GDP on family subsidies, while the low-fertility countries –Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Spain – spend around 1.5% of GDP. There are some standout exceptions: Poland, with its fertility rate of just 1.3 children per female, is a high spender on families, while the United States, with an above-average fertility rate, spends just 1% of GDP on families.

These anomalies rule out a simple correlation between family spending and fertility, but they point to important conclusions. Japan and South Korea haven't tried hard enough to direct public policy to reverse extremely low birth rates. Spain and Italy, with some of the lowest fertility rates in the OECD, should be doing more.