The antimicrobial textile market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is set to grow from $12.86 billion in 2024 to $14.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, increased consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene, rise in demand for high-quality textile products, rapid industrialization, stringent industrial safety regulation.

The antimicrobial textile market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to $21.08 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for medical applications, increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in the geriatric population, increasing public transportation.

Major trends in the forecast period include sustainable antimicrobial textiles, smart and wearable antimicrobial textiles, antiviral textiles, odor control textiles, collaboration with healthcare industry.



A growing consumer awareness of health and hygiene is fueling the expansion of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about cleanliness and increased the demand for antimicrobial textiles capable of eliminating viruses. Consequently, companies within the textile industry are swiftly innovating antimicrobial products.

The evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers and their proactive lifestyle choices are set to propel the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. Health-conscious consumers prioritize making decisions that contribute to their overall well-being. These consumers increasingly prioritize hygiene and cleanliness in their daily routines, leading to an elevated demand for antimicrobial textiles. Heightened awareness of the health risks associated with microbial contamination has bolstered the demand for textiles embedded with antimicrobial properties.

In the antimicrobial textile market, a prevailing trend is the emphasis on technological advancements. Key companies operating in this sector are dedicated to pioneering technological solutions aimed at curbing the spread of viruses and meeting the evolving consumer demands. For instance, in September 2023, Microban International, a US-based provider of antimicrobial additives and odor control solutions, introduced a next-generation antimicrobial technology named Ascera. This innovative technology leverages an active ingredient inspired by nature, designed specifically for application in olefinic polymers and solvent-based coatings. The patent-pending Ascera boasts sustainability, being devoid of metal and exhibiting reduced toxicity compared to alternative technologies. This trend showcases a pivotal focus on technological innovation within the antimicrobial textile market to address pressing consumer demands and concerns.

Leading corporations in the antimicrobial textile industry are innovating their product offerings, exemplified by the introduction of Sanitized Puretec. This groundbreaking solution, devised by Sanitized based in Switzerland, is a non-leaching, metal-free, and particle-free antimicrobial application designed for all fiber types. Sanitized Puretec aims to deter the accumulation of odor-causing bacteria. Notably, the technology complies with global standards, undergoes dermatological testing, and has demonstrated exceptional performance across natural, synthetic, and blended fabrics even after a minimum of 50 washes. Launched in June 2022, the Sanitized Puretec portfolio showcases sustained efficacy without the release of the active ingredient, rendering it a secure and eco-friendly solution even after numerous wash cycles.

In January 2022, Polygiene Group, a Sweden-based company focused on odor control and antimicrobial technologies, acquired SteriTouch for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to enhance Polygiene's product range and reinforce its position in the expanding antimicrobial textiles and surfaces market, which has seen heightened demand for health and hygiene solutions in the wake of the pandemic. SteriTouch is a UK-based manufacturer of antimicrobial textiles.

Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile market include Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Vestagen Protective Technologies, Herculite Products, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Sanitized LifeThreads, Surgicotfab Textiles, Sciessent, Kolon Industries, Aditya Birla Management Corporation, Response Fabrics, Fuji Chemical Industries, Indorama Ventures, Sarex Textile Chemicals, Toyobo Co., Vardhman, Unitika, Barjan Manufacturing, Stafford Textile, Maine-Lee Technology Group, Meditex Technology, BioCote, Birlacril, Jinda Nano Tech Co. Ltd., UNITIKA, Microban International, HeiQ Materials and Noble Biomaterials.

This report focuses on antimicrobial textile market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

