Fish Window Cleaning Celebrated As Top Franchise On The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Country's Largest Window Cleaning Franchise Named #1 in its Category

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Window Cleaning, the nation's premier window cleaning service, announced the brands recognition in the 46th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Fish Window Cleaning ranked #222 , jumping up twenty spots from 2024. This is the tenth year in a row the brand has ranked on this prestigious list. Additionally, the St. Louis-based company was named #1 in the window cleaning category.

Originally founded by Mike Merrick in January of 1978, Fish Window Cleaning has been franchising for nearly 30 years. The brand's first franchise opened in Tampa, FL in 1998 and has since grown to be a system of over 275 franchise locations across the United States. Fish Window Cleaning is a service-based franchise that caters its services to both residential and commercial clients. Along with interior and exterior windows, Fish also cleans gutters, chandeliers and skylights, among other services.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again on this esteemed list," said Fish Window Cleaning President, Randy Cross. "Climbing 20 spots is a clear reflection of the exceptional dedication, resilience, and hard work of our entire team. This recognition speaks to the strength of our brand, the power of our business model, and the exciting opportunities ahead as we continue to grow in 2025."

As Entrepreneur continues to refine its understanding of the dynamic franchise marketplace, its 46-year-old ranking formula evolves to stay ahead of the curve. The editorial team rigorously evaluates key factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability. Using an analysis of over 150 data points, each franchise is assigned a cumulative score, with the top 500 franchises earning their place on the Franchise 500® list in ranked order. Fish Window Cleaning's ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Fish Window Cleaning in the full ranking, visit .

For more information on franchise opportunities with Fish Window Cleaning, please see .

About Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning® was founded in St. Louis in 1978 and is now the largest window cleaning franchise in the country, with over 275 locations nationwide. FISH provides service to more than 200,000 commercial and residential customers. Free estimates and customized service plans tailored to each customer's needs and budget are just a few offered benefits. For more information, visit fishwindowcleaning or call 1-877-707-FISH (3474).

