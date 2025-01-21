FINALRENTALS ENTERS SPANISH CAR HIRE MARKET WITH LANDMARK MADRID PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finallentals in Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Car rental disruptor Finalrentals has taken a bold step by securing its first car hire partnership in one of Europe's key capitals – Madrid.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the innovative and fast-growing car rental company to establish a strong presence in the Spanish market.

The addition of Madrid to Finalrentals' portfolio builds on its remarkable growth throughout 2024, which has seen the company expand across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Madrid, the vibrant capital of Spain, is one of Europe's most visited cities, attracting millions of tourists annually. Renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, world-class art galleries such as the Prado Museum, and a thriving culinary scene, Madrid offers an unforgettable experience for visitors. The city also boasts excellent connectivity, making it a perfect hub for exploring other parts of Spain.

Ammar Akhtar, founder and CEO of Finalrentals, celebrated the milestone noting that "This is a major breakthrough for Finalrentals as it gives us our first foothold in Spain. Spain is one of Europe's largest car hire markets and attracts more than 70 million tourists annually. Our ambition is to demonstrate to other car hire operators the tangible benefits of collaborating with us to grow their business."

Mr. Pablo Peralta, the Commercial Director of Mobility at Grupo Velasc shared his excitement for the partnership: "This collaboration represents a new era for car hire in Madrid, bringing innovative solutions and exceptional service standards to one of the busiest tourism markets in Europe."

About Finalrentals

Finalrentals is revolutionising the car rental industry. Through innovative, proprietary technology, it connects thousands of customers with hundreds of local car rental businesses worldwide, offering a seamless platform to search for and hire vehicles.

Founded by Ammar Akhtar in 2019, Finalrentals is headquartered in the UK. It empowers customers with greater choice and provides local car rental businesses with enhanced online visibility, ensuring that every booking directly benefits local communities.

