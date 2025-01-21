Amsted Automotive Announces Leadership Change

Kerfin holds a B.S. in Accountancy from DePaul University and an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in Finance and Economics. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in which Kerfin achieved the rank of sergeant and specialized in nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare training.

This leadership transition follows the impactful tenure of Jeremy Holt, who has guided Amsted Automotive over the past seven years.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Amsted Automotive will focus on optimizing its strong position in traditional technologies while strategically addressing development efforts.

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The team combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.