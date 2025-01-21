Scribeamerica To Showcase Advanced Veterinary Solutions At VMX 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At booth #5633, ScribeAmerica will showcase its advanced veterinary solutions, including live Speke demos, designed to offer real-time support to veterinary professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica , the leading provider of veterinary scribe services, is excited to announce its return to VMX, taking place from January 25-29, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Visit the ScribeAmerica team at booth #5633 to learn how their solutions are revolutionizing how veterinary practices operate, enhancing efficiency, and improving patient care.

For over a decade, ScribeAmerica has been committed to helping veterinary professionals focus on what they do best, caring for animals, by handling the documentation and administrative tasks that often take valuable time away from DVMs. At VMX, the company will highlight its innovative services, tailored to meet the needs of practices large and small.

“We look forward to connecting with veterinary professionals at VMX and demonstrating how our services can streamline day-to-day operations,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica.“We understand the challenges of balancing pet care with administrative tasks, and our solutions are designed to help practices increase productivity while maintaining the high standards of care their clients deserve."

At booth #5633, attendees can experience Speke firsthand with a live demo. Speke's AI-driven capabilities are designed to meet the real-world demands of veterinary practices, enabling quick and accurate documentation. ScribeAmerica's team will be available to answer any questions about how Speke can be tailored to fit the needs of any veterinary practice.

Exclusive to VMX attendees, ScribeAmerica is offering a special discount on Speke Express . Attendees who stop by can sign up for this limited-time offer and immediately benefit from Speke's efficiency at a reduced rate.

In addition to Speke, visitors can learn more about ScribeAmerica's in-person and remote workforce solutions. All of ScribeAmerica's solutions offer real-time support to veterinary teams so they can focus on what they do best, delivering quality care to pets.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit ScribeAmerica at booth #5633 or visit .

About ScribeAmerica:

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica's suite of in-person services, remote services, and digital AI solutions serves over 600 clients at more than 3,000 sites of care. Spanning healthcare systems, medical groups, ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

