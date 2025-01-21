China warns against trade wars at Davos as Trump begins second term

(MENAFN) A senior Chinese official cautioned on Tuesday that no nation would benefit from a trade war, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Donald began his second term in the White House.



Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang addressed the forum, stating that a "tug of war" was unfolding between those advocating for and against economic globalization.



“Transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across all sectors, with impending tariff and trade wars,” Ding remarked.



“The global governance system is undergoing deep changes. Human society stands once again at a critical crossroads,” he added, highlighting the global tensions at play.



During his election campaign, Trump pledged to increase tariffs on China, continuing a trade conflict he initiated during his first term in office.



“Protectionism leads nowhere, and no one wins in a trade war,” Ding emphasized, though he did not directly reference Trump or the United States in his statement.



