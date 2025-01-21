HMP Global's Education Group, Two Employees Earn National Honors For Individual, Program Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Randy Robbin, Chief Education Officer

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HMP Education, part of HMP Global and a leading provider of healthcare education, earned a 2024 Best Practice in Live Activity Educational Design Award from the National Association of Medical Education Companies (NAMEC), and two team members received individual honors for outstanding contributions to the Continuing Medical Education (CME) field.

The Best Practice in Live Activity Educational Design Award, presented during the annual conference of the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professionals (ACEhp), honored HMP Education for its groundbreaking program, Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) 360 Learning Lab: An Innovative Self-Directed, Expert-Driven, and Hands-On Reinforced Learning Experience, which was developed in conjunction with HMP Global's Psych Congress event portfolio. The prestigious award also celebrates HMP Education's dedication to improving healthcare outcomes through innovative, high-impact educational programming.

NAMEC is a professional association dedicated to providing representation, advocacy and education for its members in the continuing healthcare education field.

HMP Education is a leader in developing high-impact continuing educational programs aimed at improving healthcare outcomes.

"We are incredibly proud to have received the Best Practice in Live Activity Educational Design Award from NAMEC, a testament to HMP Education's commitment to excellence in healthcare education,” said Randy Robbin, Chief Education Officer for HMP Global.“The TD360 program exemplifies our dedication to creating impactful, hands-on learning experiences that truly enhance patient care outcomes.”

Individual Awards

The recognition comes as two of HMP Education's employees have earned individual accolades for their contributions to the continuing medical education (CME) community.

Jessica Epps, CHCP, Associate Vice President, Educational Strategy, has been named to the Alliance's CPD Forty Under 40 list, which highlights outstanding young Continuing Professional Development professionals. This award underscores her exceptional contributions to advancing education for healthcare professionals and her role in inspiring and engaging the next generation of leaders in the Alliance for Continuing Medical Education in the Health Professions community.

Andrea Zimmerman, EdD, CHCP, Senior Director of Accreditation & Compliance, received the Distinguished Member Award from the Alliance for Continuing Medical Education in the Health Professions for her unwavering commitment to advancing the goals of the Alliance, promoting the impact of continuing education across healthcare settings, and actively participating in the organization's initiatives.

The Alliance is a membership community of 1,000+ healthcare continuing education professionals dedicated to accelerating excellence in healthcare performance through quality education, innovation, advocacy and collaboration. The honors presented January 8 at the Alliance's 2025 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, highlight the leadership and passion that drive HMP Education forward, Robbin said.

“These honors not only reflect their individual excellence but also the collective spirit of our team,” he said.“Our employees consistently strive to make a meaningful impact on healthcare education across the globe.”

To view all upcoming events or to register, visit hmpglobal/our-portfolio .



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal



